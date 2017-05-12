VERIFY: Is there a Madden curse?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Little girl rescues Cheeto, the seahorse
-
St. Petersburg apartment building destroyed in overnight fire
-
The Drug Whisperer
-
Jetty crash victims remembered
-
Man tries to help as other stands by
-
River Ridge High's media program
-
Pasco school threats
-
Southwest Airlines brawl
-
Rays proposal
-
Georgia couple adopts 7 siblings
More Stories
-
Coroner to reopen case in 8-year-old's suicideMay 12, 2017, 8:15 p.m.
-
Mother, daughter die in fatal Bartow crashMay 12, 2017, 10:07 p.m.
-
Visit Florida hired German firm to market state to SyriansMay 12, 2017, 8:46 p.m.