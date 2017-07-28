WTSP
Close

Video shows former Buc running through glass door

10News Staff , WTSP 8:49 PM. EDT July 28, 2017

Video from a Michigan TV station shows former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Brian Price running though a glass door.

Our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times report the station did a piece on Price, discussing his post-football life. The video shows him outside an auto parts store, then running through the door.

Price told the station he doesn't remember the incident. 

 

His wife suspects he suffers from CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which has become an issue as more former NFL players are found to have suffered from it. The only way to diagnose CTE is after death.

For more, read the Times report.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Study: CTE diagnosed in 99% of former NFL players, 87% of ex-players at all levels

WTSP

Bucs' Sapp to donate brain for research

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories