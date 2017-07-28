Video shows former Buc running through glass door

A video image shows former Buc Brian Price about to run through a glass door. (Photo: WDIV)

Video from a Michigan TV station shows former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Brian Price running though a glass door.

Our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times report the station did a piece on Price, discussing his post-football life. The video shows him outside an auto parts store, then running through the door.

Price told the station he doesn't remember the incident.

His wife suspects he suffers from CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which has become an issue as more former NFL players are found to have suffered from it. The only way to diagnose CTE is after death.

For more, read the Times report.

