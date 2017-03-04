Washington WR Ross breaks 40-yard dash record at combine

John Ross made history at the NFL scouting combine as the event's fastest man.
The Washington wide receiver ran a 4.22-second 40-yard dash Saturday, breaking Arizona Cardinals running back Chris Johnson's previous record of 4.24 seconds.
"I feel good. I feel like I could have ran faster, just because I cramped up toward the end," Ross said after his run.
One NFL scout on hand in Indianapolis told USA TODAY Sports' Tom Pelissero that he hand-timed Ross at 4.16 seconds.
Ross did not run a second 40-yard dash and pulled out of on-field drills, citing calf cramps.
On Friday, Ross said he was targeting a sub-4.3 run.
A potential first-round pick, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Ross had 81 catches for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.
