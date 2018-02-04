What time is the Super Bowl in Florida?

(Photo: NBC)

The Big Game is Sunday with a great matchup -- the New England Patriots versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Super Bowl starts at 4 p.m. on 12 News! Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

The NBC Sports Super Bowl LII Pre-Game Show starts earlier, getting the party started at 11 a.m.

Stick around after the game for a special episode of This Is Us followed by a special I-Team investigation on 12 News at 10.

SCHEDULE

11 a.m. NBC Sports Super Bowl LII Pre-Game Show

4 p.m. Super Bowl on NBC

4:30 p.m. Kickoff for Super Bowl LII

Approx. 8:15 p.m.(after the Super Bowl is over) This Is Us

Approx. 9:20 p.m. (after This is Us) 12 News at 10

Approx. 9:50 p.m. The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

NBC’s guide to watching the “This Is Us” special post-Super Bowl episode

While we would love everyone to enjoy the shared experience of watching the highly anticipated post-Super Bowl episode of This Is Us live, NBC wants to ensure fans don’t miss a minute. As such, we’ve gone to great lengths to equip viewers for one of television’s biggest nights of the year!

Here’s what fans need to know:

∙The episode is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:15 p.m. MT) immediately following the Super Bowl post-game show. However, if the Super Bowl runs long, This Is Us will also be pushed back.

∙But don’t fret! Sunday’s special episode will also be listed and scheduled on the DVR menu with extra time allotted to help prevent the recording from starting late or cutting off any portion of the episode.

∙Be sure to set your DVR for This Is Us, your late local news and the special live telecast of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon from Minneapolis. By setting your DVR for the entire night’s lineup, viewers are almost guaranteed to catch every last minute of This Is Us (trust us, you don’t want to miss that last scene!).

∙And if all else fails, This Is Us will be available Monday, Feb. 5 on digital and mobile platforms, including the NBC App, Hulu, unauthenticated on NBC.com as well as via most VOD providers.

