NFL's Revis faces charges after fight

Police say Darrelle Revis snatched a phone away from another man who was recording him. (Photo: Billie Weiss, 2016 Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New York Jets cornerback and former Pitt star Darrelle Revis has been injured after getting into an altercation on the South Side and police say charges against him are pending.

The 31-year-old NFL star’s lawyer told KDKA-TV he was assaulted by a group of five people when he came home to visit family and friends this weekend.

Pittsburgh police say the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of South 23rd and East Carson Street.

Investigators say a 22-year-old male from Kittanning was walking along E. Carson Street when he spotted a male who resembled NFL star Darrelle Revis. He asked if the man was Darrell Revis and he confirmed that he was.

That person then began following him and recording him.

Police say Revis allegedly snatched the cellphone away and attempted to delete the video. Another 21-year-old male from Ross Township attempted to help the 22-year-old get the cellphone back.

That is when Revis allegedly tossed the phone into the street.

The three men began arguing and a fourth man came to assist Revis.

Both the 22-year-old and the 21-year-old state they were punched then remember waking up to talk to police. Sources say the injured men were taken to the hospital, one with broken bones around his eye.

Officers have reportedly obtained video from a cell phone belonging to one of the victims and confirmed the man involved was Darrelle Revis.

Charges pending against Revis include robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault.

The lawyers representing Revis issues this statement:

Mr. Revis came home to Pittsburgh this past weekend to visit family and friends. During that time Mr. Revis went by a location in the Southside that he is in the process of developing. Mr. Revis was physically assaulted while at that location by a group of at least 5 people. Mr. Revis feared for his safety and retreated from the aggressors. Mr. Revis was not arrested after this incident. Mr. Revis sought medical attention as a result of the aforementioned attack.

