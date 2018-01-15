WTSP
Best in league + hosting All-Star game = Stanley Cup destiny for Bolts?

With the Bolts being the best in the league and hosting the all-star game, is this year the year for the Tampa Bay Lightning?

Stan Chambers, WTSP 8:13 PM. EST January 15, 2018

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Are the stars aligning for a Stanley Cup run for the Bolts?

Here's a few things to consider:

  • Tampa Bay currently has the most wins and points in the league.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy leads the NHL in all major goaltending categories.
  • Nikita Kucherov leads the NHL in goals.
  • Steven Stamkos is captain of the Atlantic Division team.

Victor Hedman, who was selected to the All-Star game prior to his injury against the Calgary Flames, led Atlantic Division blueliners in scoring.

The Bolts' four all-star selections - the most in franchise history - are playing the All-Star game on home ice. And Jon Cooper is coaching the Atlantic Division team.

So is this year, the year?

We asked Bolts fans their thoughts.

