Best in league + hosting All-Star game = Stanley Cup destiny for Bolts?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Are the stars aligning for a Stanley Cup run for the Bolts?
Here's a few things to consider:
- Tampa Bay currently has the most wins and points in the league.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy leads the NHL in all major goaltending categories.
- Nikita Kucherov leads the NHL in goals.
- Steven Stamkos is captain of the Atlantic Division team.
Victor Hedman, who was selected to the All-Star game prior to his injury against the Calgary Flames, led Atlantic Division blueliners in scoring.
The Bolts' four all-star selections - the most in franchise history - are playing the All-Star game on home ice. And Jon Cooper is coaching the Atlantic Division team.
So is this year, the year?
We asked Bolts fans their thoughts.
