Best in league + hosting All-Star game = Stanley Cup destiny for Bolts?

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Nashville Predators 3-1 in a preseason game at Amalie Arena on Sept. 22, 2017. (Photo: Reinhold Matay, USA TODAY Sports)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Are the stars aligning for a Stanley Cup run for the Bolts?

Here's a few things to consider:

Tampa Bay currently has the most wins and points in the league.

Andrei Vasilevskiy leads the NHL in all major goaltending categories.

Nikita Kucherov leads the NHL in goals.

Steven Stamkos is captain of the Atlantic Division team.

Victor Hedman, who was selected to the All-Star game prior to his injury against the Calgary Flames, led Atlantic Division blueliners in scoring.

The Bolts' four all-star selections - the most in franchise history - are playing the All-Star game on home ice. And Jon Cooper is coaching the Atlantic Division team.

So is this year, the year?

We asked Bolts fans their thoughts.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP-TV