Bolts' Brayden Point replaces Victor Hedman on NHL All-Star roster

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Lightning forward Brayden Point will replace Victor Hedman on the NHL Atlantic Division All-Star roster.
Hedman is out 3-6 weeks after suffering a lower body injury during the Tampa Bay Lightning's 5-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Jan. 12.
At the time of his injury, Hedman led all Atlantic Division defenseman and ranked third in the league among blueliners in scoring.
Point joins teammates Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevskiy, along with head coach Jon Cooper, on the Atlantic team.
The 20018 Honda NHL All-Star Game will take place in Tampa on Sunday.
