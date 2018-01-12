Bolts' Hedman out 3-6 weeks with lower body injury

Victor Hedman #77 of the Tampa Bay Lightning. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Bolts' All-Star defenseman Victor Hedman is out 3-6 weeks after suffering a lower body injury during the Tampa Bay Lightning's 5-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Certainly not a bone bruise. Not sure we'll get the true diagnosis, but definitely seems like he tweaked his knee. https://t.co/P1XDL2aAkj — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) January 12, 2018

Hedman had to be helped from the ice during the second period after taking a knee-to-knee hit from the Flames' Garnet Hathaway.

"Often how Heddy goes is how we go," head coach Jon Cooper told tampabaylightning.com. "We have some elite players on this team, but on the back end, he's kind of our rock back there. He plays nearly half the game in all situations. He can help dictate a lot of the play of how we're doing things. It's not like we haven't lost him before. I guess the big worry would be if it's long term, but, again, it's hard to say…If he's out for a bit, it would probably have a little impact on our team."

Hedman, who was selected to his second All-Star game, leads all Atlantic Division defenseman and ranked third in the league among blueliners in scoring.

Hedman's All-Star game replacement was not immediately announced.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP-TV