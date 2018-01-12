WTSP
Close

Bolts' Hedman out 3-6 weeks with lower body injury

A military family gets a special treat: we upgraded their seats, gave them a Zamboni ride and a meeting with a Bolts player!

Stan Chambers, WTSP 4:16 PM. EST January 12, 2018

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Bolts' All-Star defenseman Victor Hedman is out 3-6 weeks after suffering a lower body injury during the Tampa Bay Lightning's 5-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Hedman had to be helped from the ice during the second period after taking a knee-to-knee hit from the Flames' Garnet Hathaway.

"Often how Heddy goes is how we go," head coach Jon Cooper told tampabaylightning.com. "We have some elite players on this team, but on the back end, he's kind of our rock back there. He plays nearly half the game in all situations. He can help dictate a lot of the play of how we're doing things. It's not like we haven't lost him before. I guess the big worry would be if it's long term, but, again, it's hard to say…If he's out for a bit, it would probably have a little impact on our team."

Hedman, who was selected to his second All-Star game, leads all Atlantic Division defenseman and ranked third in the league among blueliners in scoring.

Hedman's All-Star game replacement was not immediately announced.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories