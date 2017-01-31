Bruins keep Bolts reeling with 4-3 decision

The Bruins sent the Lightning to another loss on Tuesday night. Photo: USA TODAY

TAMPA - Zdeno Chara scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, Tuukka Rask made 18 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first three-game winning streak since early December.



Boston also got goals from Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and Frank Vatrano. Brad Marchand had two assists late in the second after possibly getting away with a penalty.



Alex Killorn scored twice and Brayden Point also had a goal for the Lightning, who are 3-8-2 in their last 13 games. Victor Hedman had three assists, and Ben Bishop 31 stopped shots.

