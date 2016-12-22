Drouin, Killorn lead Lightning past St. Louis

TAMPA - Alex Killorn scored a go-ahead goal early in the third period, Jonathan Drouin added two late goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night.
Killorn put Tampa Bay up 3-2 from the high slot 5:25 into the third period to help the Lightning go 2-0 starting a stretch of seven of eight games at home. Drouin made it 4-2 with 1:40 remaining, a play that Blues goalie Jake Allen was hurt on trying to make a save, before adding an empty-netter.
Tampa Bay also got goals from Brian Boyle and Michael Bournival. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves and Victor Hedman had two assists.
The Lightning are without oft-injured goalie Ben Bishop, who could miss a month with an undisclosed lower-body injury. Bishop, a potential free agent after the season, was hurt in the first period of Tuesday's 4-1 win over Detroit.
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs