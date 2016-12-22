Drouin, Killorn lead Lightning past St. Louis

Michael Bournival and the Bolts were too much for St. Louis Thursday night at Amalie Arena. Photo: USA TODAY

TAMPA - Alex Killorn scored a go-ahead goal early in the third period, Jonathan Drouin added two late goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night.



Killorn put Tampa Bay up 3-2 from the high slot 5:25 into the third period to help the Lightning go 2-0 starting a stretch of seven of eight games at home. Drouin made it 4-2 with 1:40 remaining, a play that Blues goalie Jake Allen was hurt on trying to make a save, before adding an empty-netter.



Tampa Bay also got goals from Brian Boyle and Michael Bournival. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves and Victor Hedman had two assists.



The Lightning are without oft-injured goalie Ben Bishop, who could miss a month with an undisclosed lower-body injury. Bishop, a potential free agent after the season, was hurt in the first period of Tuesday's 4-1 win over Detroit.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.