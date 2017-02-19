Drouin scores in OT as Lightning beat Avalanche 3-2

Colorado Avalanche center Mikhail Grigorenko, back, of Russia, looks to shoot the puck at Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Ben Bishop in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in Denver (Photo: AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) - Jonathan Drouin stole the puck and scored 2:27 into overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning recovered after blowing a two-goal lead to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Sunday night.



Drouin swiped the puck from forward Matt Nieto deep in Avalanche territory and backhanded the game-winner past Calvin Pickard.



Tampa Bay was up 2-0 heading into the third when Colorado rallied. Mikko Rantanen scored early in the period and Matt Duchene tied the game with 41.9 seconds left when his shot deflected into the net off a Tampa Bay player.



Brayden Point and Vladislav Namestnikov each had a goal for the Lightning, who lost some steam in the third period after a 4-3 overtime loss in Dallas the night before.

