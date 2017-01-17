Ducks top Lightning in overtime

Anaheim stopped the Lightning in overtime Tuesday night. Photo: Getty Images

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Rickard Rakell scored a power-play goal off a faceoff 54 seconds into overtime, and the surging Anaheim Ducks beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Tuesday night for their seventh win in nine games.



Rakell ripped a vicious shot past Ben Bishop for the 19th goal of his standout season for the first-place Ducks, who earned a point for the 12th time in 13 games.



Captain Ryan Getzlaf also scored his first goal at Honda Center this season, and John Gibson made 27 saves.



Valtteri Filppula scored and Bishop made 19 saves for the Lightning, who followed up a 2-1 win at Los Angeles on Monday with another strong defensive game.

