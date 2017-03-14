Hedman, Lightning top Senators in OT

The Lightning surprised Ottawa on Tuesday night. Photo: USA TODAY

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Victor Hedman scored with 55 seconds on the clock in overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Ottawa goalie Mike Condon made 35 saves and was nothing short of spectacular at times. Still, the Senators had their six-game winning streak snapped.

Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 31 shots. Tampa Bay is tied with the New York Islanders for the final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, one point in front of Toronto.

The Islanders currently hold the tiebreaker following a 3-2 victory in overtime at Carolina on Tuesday night. The Maple Leafs lost 7-2 at Florida and fell out of playoff position.

Tommy Wingels scored for the Senators.

Ottawa was without goaltender Craig Anderson, who is sidelined with a lower-body injury, as is right wing Mark Stone. However, the Senators did get Bobby Ryan back after he missed 11 games with a broken finger, and Kyle Turris returned after sitting out three games with a finger injury.

The game was tied 1-all to start the third and neither team seemed able to grab momentum. Condon made a huge toe save on Nikita Kucherov midway through the period and went on to be even more impressive a couple of minutes later as Tampa Bay had multiple chances but just couldn't find a way to beat the Ottawa netminder.

Condon's play had the 16,894 on hand chanting his name in an otherwise lackluster game.

The Senators tied the score in the opening minutes of the second when Wingels fired a shot that beat Vasilevskiy stick side.

Both teams had a number of good chances throughout the period, but were unable to capitalize.

The Lightning opened the scoring three minutes into the period when Point jumped on a rebound down low and had a wide-open net.

Tampa Bay nearly scored again in the waning seconds of the period, but Condon managed to reach back and stop the puck from crossing the goal line.

NOTES: The Senators were without Anderson (lower body), Stone (lower body) and D Mark Borowiecki (lower body). Tampa Bay was missing C Tyler Johnson (lower body) and C Cedric Paquette (lower body).

UP NEXT

Lightning: At the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

Senators: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

