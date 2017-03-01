Lightning deal Filppula to Flyers for Streit and draft picks

Tampa Bay Lightning center Valtteri Filppula (51) skates with the puck against the Nashville Predators during the first period at Amalie Arena. (Photo: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports, Kim Klement)

The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired defenseman Mark Streit from the Philadelphia Flyers for center Valtteri Filppula and two draft picks.



Philadelphia receives a 2017 fourth-round pick and conditional seventh-round pick in the trade. The teams announced the deal Wednesday afternoon shortly before the trade deadline.



The 39-year-old Streit is a pending unrestricted free agent who has five goals and 16 assists in 49 games this season.

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Mark Streit (32) against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. T he Flyers defeated the Oilers, 6-5. (Photo: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports, Eric Hartline)





The 32-year-old Filppula has seven goals and 27 assists this season. He's signed through next season at a salary-cap hit of $5 million.



The deal clears more cap space for the Lightning, who already traded goaltender Ben Bishop and pending free agent center Brian Boyle. In Filppula, the Flyers add depth down the middle

