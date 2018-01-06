Lightning fall short to Senators, lose 6-3

Victor Hedman #77 of the Tampa Bay Lightning. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) - Ryan Dzingel scored twice and Mark Stone had a goal and two assists to help the Ottawa Senators beat the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3 on Saturday night.



Matt Duchene, Zack Smith and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Senators, who have won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 13-16. Craig Anderson stopped 45 shots.



Victor Hedman, Slater Koekkoek and Yanni Gourde scored for the Lightning, who allowed six goals for the first time this season. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves.



With the score tied 3-3 after two periods, Stone picked up a rebound of Derick Brassard's shot to beat Vasilevskiy at 10:44 of the third. Pageau and Dzingel scored insurance goals soon after as the teams alternated scoring three goals in a period.



The Senators dominated the first period and took a 3-0 lead, but the second was all about the Lightning as they tied the score.



Hedman made it 3-1 just 26 seconds into the middle period as he pounced on a loose puck and beat Anderson with a wrist shot.



Just over a minute later, Koekkoek took a feed from Nikita Kucherov to score from the circle.



The tying goal came on the power play with Smith in the box for a roughing penalty and Gourde deflected Mikhail Sergachev's shot to tie with 4:03 left.



Dzingel got the Senators on the scoreboard 4:48 into the game as he took a pass from Stone in the slot and beat Vasilevskiy.



Just over one minute later Duchene jumped on a loose puck and got some help from the post to make it 2-0.



Smith then deflected a shot by Erik Karlsson with 2:56 left to cap the first-period outburst.



NOTES: Three Senators players reached milestones with Bobby Ryan playing his 700th game, Zack Smith his 500th and Mike Hoffman his 300th. ... Ottawa scratched D Fredrik Claesson for the second straight game. ... F Colin White was recalled from AHL Belleville to replace the injured Nate Thompson, who suffered a lower-body injury Friday night.



UP NEXT



Lightning: At Detroit on Sunday night.



Senators: Host Chicago on Tuesday night.



