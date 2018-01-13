Lightning put veteran Brown on waivers

J.T. Brown is one of about 30 African American NHL players. (Photo: Mike Carlson, 2016 Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Lightning have put veteran wing J.T. Brown on waiver, with plans to send him to Syracuse if he clears, The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Brown, who is in his fifth season with the Bolts, has played in only 24 of this year's 44 games. He is one of only 30 black NHL players.

He made headlines in October when he raised his fist during the national anthem to protest racial inequality.

