Lightning regular-season schedule released

The Tampa Bay Lightning open the 2017-18 regular season at home against the Florida Panthers, according to the team schedule released on Thursday.

The season opener is part of a home-and-home set with the Panthers on Oct. 6-7. Four of the Bolts' first five games will be at home, including a date with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 12.

The Lightning will travel to Las Vegas to face the expansion Golden Knights on Dec. 19, and host them on Jan. 18. They host a pair of Saturday matinees on the season, Mar. 3 against the Philadelphia Flyers and Mar. 10 against the Montreal Canadiens, part of 13 Saturday home dates.

Tampa Bay will also host the NHL All-Star Game during the weekend of Jan. 27-29.

Tampa Bay finished the 2016-17 at 42-30-10, narrowly missing a playoff spot. The Bolts were hampered by a number of injuries, including a season-ending knee injury to team captain Steven Stamkos in the 17th game of the season.

Single-game tickets will go on sale later.

Complete 2017-18 Schedule

Fri., Oct 6 7:30 Florida

Sat. Oct 7 7:00 @ Florida

Mon., Oct 9 7:30 Washington

Thu., Oct 12 7:30 Pittsburgh

Sat., Oct 14 7:00 St. Louis

Mon., Oct 16 7:30 @ Detroit

Tue. Oct 17 7:00 @ New Jersey

Thu., Oct 19 7:00 @ Columbus

Sat., Oct 21 7:00 Pittsburgh

Tue., Oct 24 7:00 @ Carolina

Thu., Oct 26 7:30 Detroit

Mon. Oct 30 7:30 @ Florida

Sat., Oct 28 7:00 Anaheim

Thu., Nov 2 7:30 N.Y. Rangers

Sat., Nov 4 7:00 Columbus

Wed., Nov 8 10:30 @ San Jose

Thu., Nov 9 10:30 @ Los Angeles

Sun., Nov 12 8:00 @ Anaheim

Thu., Nov 16 7:30 Dallas

Sat., Nov 18 7:00 N.Y. Islanders

Wed., Nov 22 7:30 Chicago

Tue. Nov 24 5:00 @ Washington

Sat., Nov 25 7:00 @ Pittsburgh

Tue. Nov 28 7:00 @ Buffalo

Wed., Nov 29 7:30 @ Boston

Sat., Dec 2 7:00 San Jose

Tue.,Dec 5 7:30 N.Y. Islanders

Thu., Dec 7 7:30 Colorado

Sat., Dec 9 7:00 Winnipeg

Tue., Dec 12 8:00 @ St. Louis

Thu., Dec 14 9:00 @ Arizona

Sat., Dec 16 9:00 @ Colorado

Tue. Dec 19 10:00 @ Vegas

Thu., Dec 21 7:30 Ottawa

Sat., Dec 23 7:00 Minnesota

Thu., Dec 28 7:30 Montreal

Fri., Dec 29 7:30 Philadelphia

Sun., Dec 31 6:00 @ Columbus

Tue., Jan 2 7:00 @ Toronto

Thu., Jan 4 7:30 @ Montreal

Sat., Jan 6 7:00 @ Ottawa

Sun., Jan 7 7:00 @ Detroit

Tue., Jan 9 7:30 Carolina

Thu., Jan 11 7:30 Calgary

Thu., Jan 18 7:30 Vegas

Sat., Jan 20 9:00 @ Minnesota

Mon., Jan 22 8:30 @ Chicago

Tue., Jan 23 8:00 @ Nashville

Thu., Jan 25 7:00 @ Philadelphia

Tue., Jan 30 8:00 @ Winnipeg

Thu., Feb 1 9:00 @ Calgary

Sat., Feb 3 10:00 @ Vancouver

Mon., Feb 5 9:00 @ Edmonton

Thu., Feb 8 7:30 Vancouver

Sat., Feb 10 7:00 Los Angeles

Mon., Feb 12 7:00 @ Toronto

Tue., Feb 13 7:00 @ Buffalo

Thu., Feb 15 7:30 Detroit

Sat., Feb 17 7:00 New Jersey

Tue., Feb 20 7:00 @ Washington

Thu., Feb 22 7:30 @ Ottawa

Sat., Feb 24 7:00 @ Montreal

Mon., Feb 26 7:30 Toronto

Wed., Feb 28 7:00 Buffalo

Thu., Mar 1 8:30 @ Dallas

Sat., Mar 3 1:00 Philadelphia

Tue., Mar 6 7:30 Florida

Thu., Mar 8 7:30 N.Y. Rangers

Sat., Mar 10 1:00 Montreal

Tue., Mar 13 7:30 Ottawa

Sat., Mar 17 7:00 Boston

Sun., Mar 18 5:00 Edmonton

Tue., Mar 20 7:30 Toronto

Thu., Mar 22 7:00 @ N.Y. Islanders

Sat., Mar 24 7:00 @ New Jersey

Mon., Mar 26 7:30 Arizona

Thu., Mar 29 7:00 @ Boston

Fri., Mar 30 7:00 @ N.Y. Rangers

Sun., Apr 1 6:00 Nashville

Tues., Apr 3 7:30 Boston

Fri., Apr 6 7:30 Buffalo

Sat., Apr 7 7:00 @ Carolina

