Lightning regular-season schedule released

The Tampa Bay Lightning open the 2017-18 regular season at home against the Florida Panthers, according to the team schedule released on Thursday.
The season opener is part of a home-and-home set with the Panthers on Oct. 6-7. Four of the Bolts' first five games will be at home, including a date with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 12.
The Lightning will travel to Las Vegas to face the expansion Golden Knights on Dec. 19, and host them on Jan. 18. They host a pair of Saturday matinees on the season, Mar. 3 against the Philadelphia Flyers and Mar. 10 against the Montreal Canadiens, part of 13 Saturday home dates.
Tampa Bay will also host the NHL All-Star Game during the weekend of Jan. 27-29.
Tampa Bay finished the 2016-17 at 42-30-10, narrowly missing a playoff spot. The Bolts were hampered by a number of injuries, including a season-ending knee injury to team captain Steven Stamkos in the 17th game of the season.
Fri., Oct 6 7:30 Florida
Sat. Oct 7 7:00 @ Florida
Mon., Oct 9 7:30 Washington
Thu., Oct 12 7:30 Pittsburgh
Sat., Oct 14 7:00 St. Louis
Mon., Oct 16 7:30 @ Detroit
Tue. Oct 17 7:00 @ New Jersey
Thu., Oct 19 7:00 @ Columbus
Sat., Oct 21 7:00 Pittsburgh
Tue., Oct 24 7:00 @ Carolina
Thu., Oct 26 7:30 Detroit
Mon. Oct 30 7:30 @ Florida
Sat., Oct 28 7:00 Anaheim
Thu., Nov 2 7:30 N.Y. Rangers
Sat., Nov 4 7:00 Columbus
Wed., Nov 8 10:30 @ San Jose
Thu., Nov 16 7:30 Dallas
Sat., Nov 18 7:00 N.Y. Islanders
Wed., Nov 22 7:30 Chicago
Tue. Nov 24 5:00 @ Washington
Sat., Nov 25 7:00 @ Pittsburgh
Tue. Nov 28 7:00 @ Buffalo
Wed., Nov 29 7:30 @ Boston
Sat., Dec 2 7:00 San Jose
Tue.,Dec 5 7:30 N.Y. Islanders
Thu., Dec 7 7:30 Colorado
Sat., Dec 9 7:00 Winnipeg
Tue., Dec 12 8:00 @ St. Louis
Thu., Dec 14 9:00 @ Arizona
Sat., Dec 16 9:00 @ Colorado
Tue. Dec 19 10:00 @ Vegas
Thu., Dec 21 7:30 Ottawa
Sat., Dec 23 7:00 Minnesota
Thu., Dec 28 7:30 Montreal
Fri., Dec 29 7:30 Philadelphia
Sun., Dec 31 6:00 @ Columbus
Tue., Jan 2 7:00 @ Toronto
Thu., Jan 4 7:30 @ Montreal
Sat., Jan 6 7:00 @ Ottawa
Sun., Jan 7 7:00 @ Detroit
Tue., Jan 9 7:30 Carolina
Thu., Jan 11 7:30 Calgary
Thu., Jan 18 7:30 Vegas
Sat., Jan 20 9:00 @ Minnesota
Mon., Jan 22 8:30 @ Chicago
Tue., Jan 23 8:00 @ Nashville
Thu., Jan 25 7:00 @ Philadelphia
Tue., Jan 30 8:00 @ Winnipeg
Thu., Feb 1 9:00 @ Calgary
Sat., Feb 3 10:00 @ Vancouver
Mon., Feb 5 9:00 @ Edmonton
Thu., Feb 8 7:30 Vancouver
Sat., Feb 10 7:00 Los Angeles
Mon., Feb 12 7:00 @ Toronto
Tue., Feb 13 7:00 @ Buffalo
Thu., Feb 15 7:30 Detroit
Sat., Feb 17 7:00 New Jersey
Tue., Feb 20 7:00 @ Washington
Thu., Feb 22 7:30 @ Ottawa
Sat., Feb 24 7:00 @ Montreal
Mon., Feb 26 7:30 Toronto
Wed., Feb 28 7:00 Buffalo
Thu., Mar 1 8:30 @ Dallas
Sat., Mar 3 1:00 Philadelphia
Tue., Mar 6 7:30 Florida
Thu., Mar 8 7:30 N.Y. Rangers
Sat., Mar 10 1:00 Montreal
Tue., Mar 13 7:30 Ottawa
Sat., Mar 17 7:00 Boston
Sun., Mar 18 5:00 Edmonton
Tue., Mar 20 7:30 Toronto
Thu., Mar 22 7:00 @ N.Y. Islanders
Sat., Mar 24 7:00 @ New Jersey
Mon., Mar 26 7:30 Arizona
Thu., Mar 29 7:00 @ Boston
Fri., Mar 30 7:00 @ N.Y. Rangers
Sun., Apr 1 6:00 Nashville
Tues., Apr 3 7:30 Boston
Fri., Apr 6 7:30 Buffalo
Sat., Apr 7 7:00 @ Carolina
