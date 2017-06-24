Lightning select five players on second day of NHL Draft

CHICAGO - The Tampa Bay Lightning selected five players during the second day of the 2017 NHL Draft.
The Lightning picked the following players:
Second round: Alexander Volkov, 19, Forward, 48th overall pick
Third round: Alexei Lipanov, 17, Forward, 76th overall pick
Sixth round: Nick Perbix, 19, Defenseman, 169th overall pick
Sixth round: Cole Guttman, 18, Forward, 180th overall pick
Seventh round: Samuel Walker, 18, Forward, 200th overall pick
On Friday, the Lightning picked Callan Foote with the 14th overall pick.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs