Lightning select five players on second day of NHL Draft

A general view of a video board displaying all 31 first round selections in the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center.

CHICAGO - The Tampa Bay Lightning selected five players during the second day of the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Lightning picked the following players:

Second round: Alexander Volkov, 19, Forward, 48th overall pick

Third round: Alexei Lipanov, 17, Forward, 76th overall pick

Sixth round: Nick Perbix, 19, Defenseman, 169th overall pick

Sixth round: Cole Guttman, 18, Forward, 180th overall pick

Seventh round: Samuel Walker, 18, Forward, 200th overall pick

On Friday, the Lightning picked Callan Foote with the 14th overall pick.

