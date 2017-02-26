Lightning trade Ben Bishop to Kings

Ben Bishop has a 2.55 goals-against average and .911 save percentage this season. (Photo: Bruce Fedyck, USA TODAY Sports)

The Los Angeles Kings added intrigue to the countdown to Wednesday’s NHL trade deadline by acquiring goalie Ben Bishop from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night.

The move comes a day after Kings No. 1 goalie Jonathan Quick returned from a groin injury that had kept him sidelined since after the first game of the regular season. He made 32 saves in a 4-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks.

Lightning announce the Ben Bishop trade pic.twitter.com/N44huAvZfK — Justin Granit (@JustinGranit) February 26, 2017

The Lightning receive goalie Peter Budaj, a seventh-round pick in 2017 and a conditional pick in 2017 and prospect Erik Cernak, a defenseman who was the Kings’ second-round pick in 2015.

The Kings, who also get a fifth-rounder from the Lightning, are three points out of the playoffs. The deal would appear to give them insurance against Quick suffering a reoccurrence of the injury. The Kings may also be concerned that Quick needs time to regain his form.

The Lightning are six points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Bishop, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, has played well of late, but the Lightning were not going to re-sign him after the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy is now their anointed goalie, although Budaj has looked sharp this season as Quick’s replacement.

