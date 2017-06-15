Lightning trade Drouin to Montreal for Sergachev

The Tampa Bay Lightning traded forward Jonathan Drouin to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Mikhail Sergachev.

The Bolts also received a conditional second-round pick in the 2018 draft. Montreal also receives a condition 2018 sixth-round pick.

According to our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times, Drouin, 22, is coming off a breakout 21-goal season. He is a restricted free agent this summer, and the Lightning was going to have trouble signing Drouin, Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat with $18 milllion in cap space.

Sergachev, 18, skated in four games with the Canadiens this season, recording a plus-1 rating. He played 50 games with the Windsor Spitfires, leading the team in assists, points, power-play assists and penalty minutes.

