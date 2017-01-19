Sharks hold off Lightning

The Sharks sent the Lightning to another loss Thursday night in San Jose. Photo: USA TODAY

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Logan Couture scored 22 seconds into the third period and the San Jose Sharks beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Thursday night.



Ryan Carpenter also scored for the Sharks, who won their third straight and fifth in seven games overall.



Jonathan Drouin scored for the Lightning, who fell to 2-6-1 in their last nine games and 2-9-3 over their past 14 road games.



Rookie Aaron Dell stopped 24 of 25 shots to improve to 8-2. Andrei Vailevskiy saved 22 of 24 shots.

