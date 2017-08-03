Single-game Tampa Bay Lightning tickets on sale Aug. 11

Members of the Tampa Bay Lightning salute the fans as they are introduced prior to the team's home opener against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 10, 2013. (Photo: Mike Carlson, Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. - Single-game tickets for the Tampa Bay Lightning home games for the 2017-18 regular season go on sale next week.

Lightning fans can buy individual tickets for the team's home games at Amalie Arena starting at 10 a.m. ET on Aug. 11.

Special single-game pre-sales begin Tuesday for season ticket holders.

The Lightning’s preseason begins Sept. 19 when the team hosts the Carolina Hurricanes. Tampa Bay begins its regular season hosting the Florida Panthers on Oct. 6.

Amalie Arena will host the 2018 NHL All-Star Game during the weekend of Jan. 27-29. All-Star weekend ticket info will be announced later.

