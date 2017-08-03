WTSP
Single-game Tampa Bay Lightning tickets on sale Aug. 11

Mark Bergin, WTSP 12:03 PM. EDT August 03, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. - Single-game tickets for the Tampa Bay Lightning home games for the 2017-18 regular season go on sale next week.

Lightning fans can buy individual tickets for the team's home games at Amalie Arena starting at 10 a.m. ET on Aug. 11.

Special single-game pre-sales begin Tuesday for season ticket holders.

More: Click here to view the Lightning's schedule

The Lightning’s preseason begins Sept. 19 when the team hosts the Carolina Hurricanes. Tampa Bay begins its regular season hosting the Florida Panthers on Oct. 6.

Amalie Arena will host the 2018 NHL All-Star Game during the weekend of Jan. 27-29. All-Star weekend ticket info will be announced later.

Go to the Lightning’s website for more info.

