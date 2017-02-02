Stone, Senators cruise past Lightning

The Senators sent the Lightning to another defeat Thursday night at Amalie Arena. Photo: USA TODAY

TAMPA — Mark Stone had two goals and an assist, Mike Condon made 19 saves and the Ottawa Senators beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 on Thursday night.

The Senators, second in the Atlantic Division, also got goals from Kyle Turris, Mike Hoffman and Chris Kelly.

Ottawa coach Guy Boucher was behind the bench in Tampa for the first time since being fired by the Lightning midway through the 2012-13 season. He led Tampa Bay to the Eastern Conference finals in 2011.

"It was such a great experience. It was so positive," Boucher said, after Thursday's morning skate, about his time with the Lightning. "For me coming back, it just brings a great smile."

Tyler Johnson and Brayden Point scored for the Lightning, who have lost 11 of 14 (3-9-2). Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.