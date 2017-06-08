Tampa Bay Lightning announce 2017 preseason schedule

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced their seven-game 2017 preseason schedule on Thursday.
The Lightning will play three preseason games at Amalie Arena in 2017.
Preseason game times and ticket information will be announced at a later time.
Go to the NHL’s website for more information.
|
Date
|
Venue
|
Opponent
|
Tuesday, September 19
|
Amalie Arena
|
Carolina Hurricanes
|
Wednesday, September 20
|
PNC Arena
|
Carolina Hurricanes
|
Friday, September 22
|
Amalie Arena
|
Nashville Predators
|
Sunday, September 24
|
Amalie Arena
|
Florida Panthers
|
Tuesday, September 26
|
BB&T Center
|
Florida Panthers
|
Thursday, September 28
|
BB&T Center
|
Florida Panthers
