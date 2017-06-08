WTSP
Tampa Bay Lightning announce 2017 preseason schedule

Mark Bergin, WTSP 12:28 PM. EDT June 08, 2017

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced their seven-game 2017 preseason schedule on Thursday.

The Lightning will play three preseason games at Amalie Arena in 2017.

Preseason game times and ticket information will be announced at a later time.

Go to the NHL’s website for more information.

Date

Venue

Opponent

Tuesday, September 19

Amalie Arena

Carolina Hurricanes

Wednesday, September 20

PNC Arena

Carolina Hurricanes

Friday, September 22

Amalie Arena

Nashville Predators

Sunday, September 24

Amalie Arena

Florida Panthers

Tuesday, September 26

BB&T Center

Florida Panthers

Thursday, September 28

BB&T Center

Florida Panthers

 

