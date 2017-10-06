Tampa Bay Lightning open 2017-18 season Friday night against Florida Panthers

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Nashville Predators 3-1 in a preseason game at Amalie Arena on Sept. 22, 2017. (Photo: Reinhold Matay, USA TODAY Sports)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Lightning open the 2017-18 NHL regular season on Friday night against the Florida Panthers.

Lightning defenseman Jake Dotchin, 23, is a scratch for Friday night’s opener, according to our partners at the Tampa Bay Times.

The Bolts have won three consecutive season openers.

The Panthers have first-year head coach in Bob Boughner, who came to the team after two years as an assistant for the San Jose Sharks.

The Lightning begin their 25th season on Friday night. The team is 15-7-0 with two ties all-time in season openers.

The puck drops at Amalie Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday. The game will broadcast on Fox Sports Florida and the FOX Sports Sun.

