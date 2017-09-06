Tampa Bay Lightning, owner Jeff Vinik donating $1M to American Red Cross for Harvey relief efforts

Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik is photographed. (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik, his wife and the team are donating $1 million to the American Red Cross for its Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The team announced the news in a release on Wednesday morning.

"Penny and I stand alongside the wider Tampa Bay Lightning family in expressing support for all victims of Hurricane Harvey," Jeff Vinik said in the release. "We are honored to support our fellow Gulf Coast community and deeply admire the resilience of those affected by this storm. We will keep all residents and first responders in our thoughts as rebuilding efforts commence."

The Lightning are offering fans a chance to donate to the relief efforts during its Fanfest on Sept. 16. Fans can also donate during the three home preseason games at Amalie Arena on Sept. 19, Sept. 22 on Sept. 24.

