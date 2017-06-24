WTSP
Tampa Bay Lightning select Callan Foote with the 14th pick

Mark Bergin, WTSP 7:14 AM. EDT June 24, 2017

CHICAGO – The Tampa Bay Lightning selected defenseman Callan Foote with the 14th pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Foote has played for the Kelowna Rockets in the junior Western Hockey League since 2015. The team is based in Canada.

The 18-year-old Foote is listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds. He is the right-handed son of former NHL defenseman Adam Foote, who played 20 seasons.

