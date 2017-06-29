Tampa Bay Lightning to invest $6M on practice facility

Rendering of the Tampa Bay Lightning practice facility. Construction for the new addition will start in September. (Photo: Tampa Bay Lightning)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Lightning and owner Jeff Vinik will invest $6 million on its existing practice facility.

The Ice Sports Forum (ISF) will have a new locker room and training facility for the team.

ISF will also invest $500,000 on the project, which is set to break ground in September. Lightning CEO Steve Griggs said Thursday the plan is to have the facility finished by the end of March 2018.

The Lightning and ISF have agreed to a 10-year lease extension, which means the team will practice at the facility through at least 2026-2027.

The team's new 18,0000-square-foot extension to the ISF will dwarf the existing training facility, which is about 5,550 square feet. For comparison, the team's facility at Amalie Arena is about 14,500 square feet.

The Lightning have practiced at the ISF since 1997.

Go the Lightning’s website for more information.

© 2017 WTSP-TV