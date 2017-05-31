Tampa news conference to detail 2018 NHL All-Star weekend

A general view of fans entering Amalie Arena for the season opening game between the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning at the Amalie Arena on Oct. 13, 2016 (Photo: Mike Carlson, Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. – The, NHL, Tampa Bay Lightning, Hillsborough County, the city of Tampa and Tampa Bay Sports Commission are holding a news conference Thursday to discuss the 2018 NHL All-Star weekend.

On Monday, the NHL announced Amalie Arena will host the league’s 2018 all-star game and skills competition on Jan. 27 and 28.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Tampa Bay Lightning Owner Jeff Vinik, Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, Hillsborough County Commissioner Kevin Hagan and Tampa Bay Sports Commission Executive Director Rob Higgins are expected to speak about the 2018 all-star weekend on Thursday afternoon at Amalie Arena.

2017: CFP title game

2018: NHL All-Star Game (?)

2019: Women's Final Four

2020: March Madness

2021: Super Bowl



Not bad, Tampa. Not bad. — Matt Baker (@MBakerTBTimes) May 23, 2017

The 2018 NHL All-Star game will mark the second time Tampa will host the event. Tampa hosted the 1999 NHL All-Star game.

The 2018 all-star game is also the same weekend as the historic Gasparilla Festival.

