Tampa news conference to detail 2018 NHL All-Star weekend

TAMPA, Fla. – The, NHL, Tampa Bay Lightning, Hillsborough County, the city of Tampa and Tampa Bay Sports Commission are holding a news conference Thursday to discuss the 2018 NHL All-Star weekend.
On Monday, the NHL announced Amalie Arena will host the league’s 2018 all-star game and skills competition on Jan. 27 and 28.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Tampa Bay Lightning Owner Jeff Vinik, Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, Hillsborough County Commissioner Kevin Hagan and Tampa Bay Sports Commission Executive Director Rob Higgins are expected to speak about the 2018 all-star weekend on Thursday afternoon at Amalie Arena.
The news conference starts at 2 p.m. ET. 10News will stream it on WTSP.com and the WTSP Facebook page.
2017: CFP title game— Matt Baker (@MBakerTBTimes) May 23, 2017
2018: NHL All-Star Game (?)
2019: Women's Final Four
2020: March Madness
2021: Super Bowl
Not bad, Tampa. Not bad.
The 2018 NHL All-Star game will mark the second time Tampa will host the event. Tampa hosted the 1999 NHL All-Star game.
Related: Tampa to host 2018 NHL All-Star Game
The 2018 all-star game is also the same weekend as the historic Gasparilla Festival.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs