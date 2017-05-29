Tampa to host 2018 NHL All-Star Game

Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman played in the 2017 NHL All-Star Gma at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images (Photo: Bruce Bennett, 2017 Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. -- The 2018 NHL All-Star Game is coming to Amalie Arena on Jan. 27 and 28 and will include the skills competition.

"We are looking forward to bringing the 2018 NHL All-Star celebration to the Tampa Bay area," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "In addition to the events on the ice, we're planning outside activities which will embrace the Tampa Bay community and Gasparilla events -- as well as the Florida sunshine. We know Jeff Vinik, the Lightning and AMALIE Arena will be outstanding hosts as the NHL family gathers for our mid-season showcase."

The 2018 NHL All-Star returns to a 3-on-3 tournament format after successful games in Nashville (2016) and Los Angeles (2017). Under the tournament rules, the NHL All-Star Game will be divided into three 20-minute games, with star players from each NHL division making up the four All-Star teams: Pacific, Central, Atlantic, and Metropolitan.

“We are thrilled to host the 2018 NHL All-Star Game at AMALIE Arena,” said Jeff Vinik, chairman and governor of the Tampa Bay Lightning. “We’ve worked hard over the past several years to transform Tampa Bay into a hockey market. The honor of hosting the All-Star game validates that work, but it’s not the end of our efforts. We pledge to work alongside the NHL as well as leaders across Tampa Bay to deliver a world class experience for All-Star players, fans and partners.”

Since purchasing the Lightning in March 2010, Vinik has led a business transformation on and off the ice in Tampa, including nearly $90 million in improvements for Amalie Arena, an investment of $13 million in local charities through the Lightning Community Heroes program, nearly tripling its season ticket member base along with three Eastern Conference Final appearances and a trip to the 2015 Stanley Cup Final.





