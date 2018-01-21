Your guide to the 2018 NHL All-Star weekend

The best hockey players in the world are coming to Tampa this weekend for the NHL All-Star Game.
The game will be Sunday at Amalie Arena, but there’s much more going on in Tampa to celebrate! It all starts on Friday with the NHL All-Star Pregame, a chance for fans to get the full hockey experience, from games of skills to team mascot competitions, meet and greets with the game’s biggest past and present stars and so much more!
There’s also a FREE concert Friday night from 8pm to 10pm featuring Fitz and the Tantrums with special guest Moon Taxi. NHL All-Star Friday Night will be at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park downtown.
Below is a full schedule of events.
FRIDAY
NHL All-Star Pregame | 5pm to 10pm | Amalie Arena Silver lot and Cotanchobee Park
2018 NHL All-Star Friday Night | 8pm to 10pm | Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park
SATURDAY
NHL All-Star Pregame | 12pm-11pm | Amalie Arena Silver lot and Cotanchobee Park.
2018 NHL All-Star Skills Competition | 7pm-9:30pm | Amalie Arena (Buy tickets)
SUNDAY
2018 NHL All-Star Pregame | 12pm to 3:30pm | Amalie Arena Silver lot and Cotanchobee Park
NHL All Star Game | 3:30pm-8pm | Amalie Arena (Buy tickets)
KID ROCK HEADLINES NHL ALL-STAR GAME
During the second intermission, Kid Rock will rock Amalie Arena as the entertainment headliner for the game.
CATCH THE MASCOTS AT NHL PREGAME
Friday, Jan 26, 8pm: Best of Five Dodgeball Competition
Saturday, Jan 27, 2pm: Relay Races | 5pm: Dance Competition
Sunday, Jan 28, 12:30pm Bean Bag Toss
Franklin Family Hockey Rink @ the PreGame
Sunday, Jan 27, Pregame: Ice Hockey at Amelie Arena*
PARKING
With the NHL All-Star Game and Gasparilla on the same weekend, parking will be at a premium. Make sure to leave early and allow plenty of time to get to where you're going. Here's a link to find parking.
