No Triple Crown: Cloud Computing upsets Always Dreaming in Preakness

Cloud Computing #2 ridden by Javier Castellano (L) beats Classic Empire #5 ridden by Julien Leparpux to win the Preakness. (Photo: Patrick Smith, 2017 Getty Images)

BALTIMORE -- Cloud Computing pulled away from the competition to win the 142nd Preakness Stakes on Saturday in Baltimore, Maryland.

Less than an hour before post time, Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming was the 7-5 favorite for the Preakness. Cloud Computing, ridden by jockey Javier Castellano, had 12-1 odds to win the race.

Classic Empire, who finished fourth two weeks ago at Churchill Downs, was the 2-1 second choice followed by Derby runner-up Lookin At Lee at 8-1 and Conquest Mo Money at 9-1. Every other horse in the field had double-digit odds to win.

The racetrack was listed as muddy after Friday's rainstorm. After three straight days of 90-degree weather, Saturday's high was 66 degrees.

Country singer Sam Hunt and electro pop producer Zedd co-headlined the pre-race concert under cloudy skies. Good Charlotte was also on the bill.

