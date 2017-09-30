North Georgia high school team bursts onto field carrying American flags

As the controversy continues over protests at sporting events during the national anthem, one north Georgia high school team took to the field Friday night carrying a number of American flags.

The Fannin County High School Rebels made the display as they ran onto the field before their game against Greater Atlanta Christian School. The game was played in Blue Ridge, Ga., not quite a two-hour drive from Atlanta.

Another high school team, this one in Tennessee, took the field Friday night in the same manner. Anderson County players and coaches walked onto the field carrying American flags in their game against Chattanooga's East Ridge High School.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump tweeted that NFL players should all stand as a show of respect to the American flag on Sunday:

Very important that NFL players STAND tomorrow, and always, for the playing of our National Anthem. Respect our Flag and our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

One week ago, the president said said the NFL should "fire or suspend" players who protest during the national anthem, comments that prompted strong reactions both in support and opposition to the president's remarks.

