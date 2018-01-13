PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - In the rural mountains of South Korea there's a hotel that seems a little out of place.
But the unique location isn't the only thing that makes the luxurious and plush Kensington Flora Hotel stand out, because among its marble floors and crystal chandeliers is an Olympic collection unlike anything in the world.
There are Olympic torches and walls lined with original Olympic programs dating back more than 100 years.
It's an impressive collection that can leave visitors, like Colorado resident Brady Collins, in a state of amazement.
"I can't say I have ever seen anything like this to be honest," the Denver man described.
There are medals from nearly every Olympic games, alongside signed memorabilia from some of the world's greatest athletes, including a pair of signed sneakers from Usain Bolt.
While the most popular item in the collection is a pair of skates autographed by South Korea figure skater Yuna Kim. The hotel's staff says it's just one of three in the world.
In total, the collection is worth millions but all of it is kept in the lobby for visitors, like Brady Collins, to see.
"Pretty amazing to stand here and see it," Collins said.
While the Kensington Flora has some room availability in January, they are completely booked starting Feb. 1 for the Olympics.
