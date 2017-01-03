Parking for the national championship game at Raymond James

Fans are encouraged to buy parking passes early! You can get one at CFP.ClickandPark.com. Parking passes are reseved for fans with game tickets only. Complete parking information available here.

Parking lot Guidelines

•Parking lots open at 11:30 a.m.

•No vehicles will be admitted earlier.

•A pass is required for every vehicle in the lots surrounding the stadium.

•Lots close one hour after the game.

•Vehicles monopolizing excess space or parked incorrectly are subject to tow.

•No in-and-out privileges are allowed for any vehicle on game day and overnight parking at Raymond James Stadium is prohibited.

•All fees associated with the removal and impounding of the vehicle will be the responsibility of the owner.

•Fans are asked to TURN OFF GPS and follow the directions provided on the back of the passes and by the parking staff to park most efficiently.

•Vehicles not parked in a location instructed by parking staff are subject to tow.

•Fans who wish to park next to friends must arrive at the same time; spots cannot be held for fans arriving at a later time.

•Golf carts, Segways, skateboards, scooters, and other non-licensed motorized vehicles are not permitted within the lots.

•Portable public address systems are not permitted.

•Political campaigning, picketing, or distributing handbills/pamphlets is prohibited; lots are patrolled by security staff and local law enforcement officers.

•Parking is at your own risk and neither the College Football Playoff nor Raymond James Stadium is responsible for any damaged or stolen property.

Tailgating Guidelines

•Tailgating is permitted in the stadium parking lots with the exception of Al Lopez Park.

•Tents over 10×10 without prior approval or proper permits are not permitted.

•Please respect fellow fans by only occupying one parking spot.

•Infringing on another guest’s tailgating area is prohibited.

•Tailgating should only take place directly behind each fan’s vehicle.

•Saving of spaces is not permitted.

•Blocking of other spaces, walkways or any aisles is not allowed.

•Please leave room in driveways for emergency response vehicles.