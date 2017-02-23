Patriots coach named as possible witness at Hernandez trial

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick speaks during the Super Bowl LI winning team press conference flanked by the Lombardi Trophy at the George R. Brown Convention Center. (Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports, Kirby Lee)

BOSTON (AP) - New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been added to a list of people who could be called to testify at the double murder trial of former player Aaron Hernandez.



Belichick's name appeared on a list of possible witnesses filed Tuesday by Hernandez's defense.



Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had previously been named as a possible witness.



Hernandez is charged with the drive-by slayings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in Boston in 2012. Prosecutors say Hernandez shot them after one spilled a drink on him at a club.



Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.



Jury selection is underway. Opening statements are scheduled March 1.



Hernandez grew up in Connecticut. He's serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of a man who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancee.

