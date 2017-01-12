Rams make Sean McVay youngest head coach in NFL history

Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay gestures on the field during drills as part of afternoon practice on day one of training camp at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center. (Photo: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports, Geoff Burke)

The Los Angeles Rams made NFL history with their coaching hire on Thursday.

In being named to the Rams' top job, former Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay, 30, becomes the youngest coach to ever lead a team. Former Oakland Raiders coach Lane Kiffin, who was appointed to the position at 31 in 2007, was the previous holder of the title. McVay turns 31 on Jan. 24.

McVay helped Washington finish with the No. 3 overall offense this season, his third as coordinator.

"This is an exciting day for the Los Angeles Rams as we welcome Sean McVay as our new head coach," Rams owner Stan Kroenke said in a release. "The accomplishments and success that he has rendered in less than a decade in our league are remarkable. I am confident in his vision to make this team a consistent winner and to ultimately bring a Super Bowl title home to Los Angeles."

In Los Angeles, McVay will be faced with rebuilding an offense that ranked last in the NFL in each of the past two seasons. The Rams finished 4-12 and are without their first-round draft pick after trading up last year to select quarterback Jared Goff with the No. 1 overall pick.

