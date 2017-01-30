Rays announce 1-yr, $5M deal with OF Colby Rasmus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays have reached a deal with new OF Colby Rasmus after signing the former Astros player to a one-year, $5-million deal, our news partners at the Tampa Bay Times reported Monday.
According to Rays beat writer Marc Topkin, Rasmus, 30, is slated to play leftfield but is a versatile player who can alternate in right and centerfield.
Topkin reported that Rasmus could earn up to $2-million more if he meets the terms of his player incentives.
The Rays announced that the organization released OF Jason Coats to make room for Rasmus on the 40-man roster.
