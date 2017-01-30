WTSP
Close

Rays announce 1-yr, $5M deal with OF Colby Rasmus

10News Staff , WTSP 3:00 PM. EST January 30, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays have reached a deal with new OF Colby Rasmus after signing the former Astros player to a one-year, $5-million deal, our news partners at the Tampa Bay Times reported Monday.

According to Rays beat writer Marc Topkin, Rasmus, 30, is slated to play leftfield but is a versatile player who can alternate in right and centerfield.

Topkin reported that Rasmus could earn up to $2-million more  if he meets the terms of his player incentives.

The Rays announced that the organization released OF Jason Coats to make room for Rasmus on the 40-man roster.

 

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories