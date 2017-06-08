Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Diagnosed with jammed hip

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JUNE 8: Kevin Kiermaier #39 of the Tampa Bay Rays hits an RBI double to score Tim Beckham during the second inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox on June 8, 2017 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo: Brian Blanco/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Kiermaier left Thursday's game with a jammed right hip and he is being sent for further testing, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The speedy outfielder injured his hip on an awkward slide into first base as he tried to scrape out an infield single. He left the field gingerly while being accompanied by the Rays' training staff. At this time, Kiermaier should be considered day-to-day heading into Friday's series opener against the A's, but his status should come into focus following his evaluation from the medical staff late Thursday.

