Rays, MLB to donate revenue from Rangers-Astros Trop series to relief efforts

(Photo: Tampa Bay Rays Twitter page)

The Tampa Bay Rays have opened up their doors to the Houston Astros in the wake of the devastation from Hurricane Harvey, and now they're opening up their wallets.

The Astros will host the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field for a three-game series, beginning Tuesday night. The team was originally scheduled to face the Rangers at Minute Maid Park in Houston, but massive flooding from the storm forced the team and Major League Baseball to move the series, and the Trop was settled upon with the Rays on the road through Sunday.

All ticket, concessions and parking revenues from this three-game series are being donated to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 29, 2017

Ticket prices for the series were priced at $10 per game, with open seating in the lower bowl. Originally, the Rays were set to pocket those funds, but MLB stepped in. Now, all ticket, concessions and parking revenue from the three-game set will be donated to Harvey relief efforts.

.@MLB has decided that all ticket, concessions & parking revenue from Rangers-Astros series at Trop will be donated to relief efforts. #WTSP — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) August 29, 2017

Major League Baseball and the Players Association also announced Monday a join donation of $1 million to relief efforts, including a portion of those funds allocated to the American Red Cross.

The Astros are scheduled to host the New York Mets staring Friday in Houston, but that series may also be moved to Tropicana Field, housing the Astros in Tampa Bay through the end of the week. A decision is expected by Wednesday.

A moment of silence will be held prior to Tuesday's game in honor of those affected by Harvey.

MLB also announced that Wednesday's Rangers-Astros game at Tropicana Field will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

© 2017 WTSP-TV