Rays talk Opening Day excitement, stadium search status

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTSP) – With just two days left before the Rays take on the Yankees at Tropicana Field for a sold-out home opener, team officials say they are still searching for the perfect site to call home.



“We’re working tirelessly to find just the right location here in Tampa Bay, and we’re very appreciative of the cooperation that we’ve seen on both sides of the Bay as we seek to find the new home of the Tampa Bay Rays for generations to come,” said Brian Richeson, VP of Corporate Partnerships for the Rays.



Team leaders were unable to make further comment on reports that the team’s first choices in both Tampa and St. Petersburg are unavailable, and that this will push back the timeline for a decision.



However, the team’s immediate focus is on Opening Day, where the Trop will welcome players onto brand new turf, and fans can view scores and updates on three new video boards added to the stadium. “When you have all seven of these boards lit up at the same time, it is really a sight to behold. We’re going to be really happy to put that out on Opening Day,” said Richeson, who also spoke on some of the team’s schedule highlights of the year.



“We have one of the first double-headers in recent years that’s happening. That’s in June when we play Oakland. Two games here on Saturday for the price of one,” said Richeson. “September, the Cubs return. They haven’t been to Tropicana Field very much, and so we’re anticipating that to be a very popular game in September as well.”

Many of these games will feature fan giveaways, including a Kevin Kiermaier bobblehead, Rays bat backpack and even a Rays onesie. For more information on team specials and tickets, click here.

