Rematch! Clemson, Alabama to play for title

Clemson shut out Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl Saturday night. Photo: USA TODAY

Clemson gets its rematch with Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game.



Deshaun Watson accounted for 316 yards and three touchdowns, and the Tigers manhandled Ohio State 31-0 in the Fiesta Bowl Saturday night.



Clemson (13-1) overpowered the Buckeyes (11-2) all night, shutting them out for the first time since 1993, a span of 295 games.



The Tigers held Ohio State to 208 yards to earn a spot in the title game on Jan. 9 in Tampa Bay.



Alabama beat Clemson 45-40 in last year's title game.



8:24 p.m.



Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is done for the night.



Watson was replaced be Nick Schuessler with five minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Tigers leading 31-0.



Watson threw for 259 yards and a touchdown on 23-of-36 passing with two interceptions. He also ran for 57 yards and two TDs on 15 carries.

