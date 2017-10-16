Report: Jameis Winston diagnosed with AC joint sprain, expects to play vs. Bills

Oct 15, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) warms up prior to facing the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Joe Camporeale)

Jameis Winston wasn't healthy enough to finish Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but it doesn't sound like he plans on missing any more time after being diagnosed with a shoulder injury on Monday.

According to NFL.com, Winston suffered an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, which is an injury that he could conceivably play through.

Following the Bucs' 38-33 loss to the Cardinals, Winston sounded like he was definitely going to play in Week 7 against the Bills. The Buccaneers quarterback has yet to miss a game since being selected with the top overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

"I've come out of a game before, but I don't think I've ever missed a game [on any level]," Winston said, via ESPN.com. "I don't think I'm going to miss a game, either."

Winston suffered his injury on Tampa's first possession of the game after taking a vicious hit from Arizona's Chandler Jones. On the third-and-2 play, Winston was scrambling right when Jones caught him from behind and took him down. The ugly part for the Bucs' quarterback is that he landed square on his throwing shoulder.

Despite the injury, Winston actually kept on playing into the second quarter, although he was largely ineffective. Winston ended up playing a total of three possessions in the game and didn't do much while he was on the field. The Bucs didn't score a single point with Winston and they punted on all three of their possessions with him under center. By the time he was pulled from the game, Winston had only thrown for 61 yards and the Bucs were trailing 24-0.

After Winston left the game, Ryan Fitzpatrick took over at quarterback and finished 22 of 32 for 290 yards. The backup quarterback also threw three touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Although Winston doesn't plan on missing any time, things could get dicey if he takes another hard hit. Due to Hurricane Irma, the Buccaneers had their bye in Week 1, which means if Winston is going to last the rest of the year, his shoulder is going to have to make it through 11 straight weeks of the season without any rest.

