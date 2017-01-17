Report: Oregon Ducks football players hospitalized after intense workouts

Lineman Doug Brenner #57 of the Oregon Ducks warms up before a game against the Arizona Wildcats on December 5, 2014 during the Pac-12 Championship at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Oregon won 51-13. (Photo: Brian Bahr, Getty Images)

EUGENE, Ore. - At least three Oregon football players have reportedly been hospitalized following a series of intense workouts.

The Oregonian reported late Monday that the players remain hospitalized after being taken there late last week.

The school didn’t immediately identify the players who were hospitalized, but the Oregonian reports they were offensive linemen Doug Brenner and Sam Poutasi and tight end Cam McCormick.

In a statement to the newspaper, the school said that it will continue to monitor and support the players as they recover. The university says it has “implemented modifications as we transition back into full training to prevent further occurrences.”

The newspaper reports that the mother of one of the players says her son has been diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a condition that occurs when muscle tissue breaks down and leaks into the blood stream. The condition can cause kidney damage.

CBSSports.com reports that new head coach Willie Taggart replaced the team’s strength and conditioning coach after getting hired late last month.

CBS/AP