Fmr. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire reveals he has cancer

MESA, Arizona - Former Minnesota Twins Manager Ron Gardenhire announced Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Gardenhire, currently bench coach with the Arizona Diamondbacks, said he will have surgery to remove his prostate at a later date.

"I'm going to fight it and deal with it," said the 59-year-old Gardenhire in a released statement. "It's a bump in the road and it's not how I envisioned starting Spring Training with a brand new team but it's part of life. With the backing of this ball club, we'll get through it and I'll get through it."

Gardenhire spent 13 years as manager of the Twins, becoming the winningest manager in club history with a record of 1,608 wins and 1,039 losses. He led the club to 6 playoff appearances and was named American League Coach of the Year in 2010. Before taking the reigns from Tom Kelly he served as the Twins third base coach for an additional 11 years.

In the most recent offseason the Diamondbacks struck a deal to bring Gardenhire into the fold as a bench coach and mentor to inexperienced manager Torey Lovullo.

