France's Sebastien Bourdais reacts as he stands in the box of his Ford GT n°68 during the 84th Le Mans 24-hours endurance race, on June 19, 2016 in Le Mans, western France. (Photo: EAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP/Getty Images), This content is subject to copyright.)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Sébastien Bourdais wins his first Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

This is Bourdais first win in his adopted home town of St. Petersburg.

Simon Pagenaud finished in 2nd place and Scott Dixon finished 3rd.

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV