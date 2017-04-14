WTSP
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt helps fund University of Maryland's sports radio station

Mallory Hughes, WUSA 12:00 PM. EDT April 14, 2017

COLLEGE PARK, MD (WUSA9) - When the University of Maryland’s student-run sports radio program needed some help reaching its funding goal, one student turned to Twitter to ask a fellow Terp for help – ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt.

Van Pelt, who was on vacation at the time, got the student’s tweet while golfing.

He replied, “what do you need to be fully funded?”

The student said the program was $1,255 short of the original goal but insisted, “any donation you make is appreciated.”

Van Pelt was having none of that.

Check out the Twitter conversation for yourself:

Congrats, WMUCSports

