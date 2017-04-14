ESPN's Scott Van Pelt helps fund University of Maryland's sports radio station

(Photo: Twitter)

COLLEGE PARK, MD (WUSA9) - When the University of Maryland’s student-run sports radio program needed some help reaching its funding goal, one student turned to Twitter to ask a fellow Terp for help – ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt.

Van Pelt, who was on vacation at the time, got the student’s tweet while golfing.

@notthefakeSVP Hi Scott, today is the last day to donate to @WMUCSports. We would love to have you help us out: https://t.co/9067HegPcE — The Liam Beatus (@notliambeatus) April 13, 2017

He replied, “what do you need to be fully funded?”

The student said the program was $1,255 short of the original goal but insisted, “any donation you make is appreciated.”

Van Pelt was having none of that.

@notliambeatus @WMUCSports I got you. Playing golf now. Will cover this later. You're funded. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) April 13, 2017

Check out the Twitter conversation for yourself:

Congrats, WMUCSports!

