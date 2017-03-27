WTSP
Close

Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin arrested in Dallas

KING 10:54 AM. EDT March 27, 2017

Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested overnight in Dallas, reports WFAA in Texas.

Dallas Police Department says he was a passenger in a car that ran up on a sidewalk of a club in the Uptown area, injuring five people. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Monday as the club "The Sidebar" was closing.

Police aren't saying what charges Boykin faces, but it's not his first run-in with the law. He was charged with a misdemeanor assault of a police officer, stemming from a run-in at a San Antonio, Texas, bar before the Alamo Bowl in 2015. Video of the scuffle went viral, and he was suspended from the bowl game.

© 2017 KING-TV

WTSP

Pregnant Ciara tweets update after car accident

WTSP

Ciara, baby bump celebrate Whitney Houston in music video

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories