Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin arrested in Dallas

Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested overnight in Dallas, reports WFAA in Texas.

Dallas Police Department says he was a passenger in a car that ran up on a sidewalk of a club in the Uptown area, injuring five people. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Monday as the club "The Sidebar" was closing.

Police aren't saying what charges Boykin faces, but it's not his first run-in with the law. He was charged with a misdemeanor assault of a police officer, stemming from a run-in at a San Antonio, Texas, bar before the Alamo Bowl in 2015. Video of the scuffle went viral, and he was suspended from the bowl game.

