Serena Williams Beats Sister Venus to Win Australian Open

Serena Williams celebrates at the end of the first set against Venus Williams during the women's singles final of the Australian Open on Jan. 28. (Photo: PAUL CROCK, AFP/Getty Images)

After a shaky start, Serena Williams settled down and won a historic Australian Open final against her sister, Venus, 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday.

Serena Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam title, the most in the Open era. She had shared the record with Steffi Graf. It’s the seventh time she has won the Australian Open after losing in last year's final to Angelique Kerber.

But it wasn't a great start for Serena Williams. She broke her racket in frustration during the first set but quickly took control of the match.

At 36, Venus Williams made her first appearance in the Australian Open final since 2003, which she also lost to Serena. She beat American Coco Vandeweghe in three sets in Wednesday’s semifinal and became the oldest woman to advance to the final of this tournament.

With the win, Serena will also regain her No. 1 ranking after losing it to Kerber after the U.S. Open. Serena Williams, 35, improves to 23-6 in Grand Slam finals.

The two sisters shared a long hug on the court after the 1 hour, 22-minute match, once again, seeming to defy any possibility of sibling rivalry.

“I really would like to take this moment to congratulate Venus, she’s an amazing person,” Serena said of her sister. “There’s no way I’d be at 23 (titles), or I’d be at one. She’s my inspiration. Thank you, Venus, for inspiring me to be the best player I could be.”

This was Venus Williams’ 15th Grand Slam final — she’s won seven in her career, but has lost both Australian Open finals she’s played.

This was Venus’ first trip to a Grand Slam final since she lost to Serena at the 2009 Wimbledon Championships. In 2011, she was diagnosed with Sjogren’s Syndrome and it took her time to be able to combat the autoimmune disease.

“To enjoy this moment and be breathing, this is a beautiful thing,” Venus said. “I’m so happy to be able to play in front of you. Serena Williams — that’s my little sister, you guys. Congratulation Serena on winning No. 23 and I’ve been there alongside you, sometimes against you. I’m enormously proud of you.”

The victory moves Serena ahead of Steffi Graf, who has 22 Grand Slam titles, to own the record of Grand Slam titles won by a woman in the Open Era.

Serena is now just one Grand Slam singles trophy behind equaling Australian Margaret Court’s record of 24 major titles that bridged the pre-Open and Open Eras. Court was on hand in Rod Laver Arena watching as Serena Williams inched closer to her record.

Serena’s win also returns her to the world No. 1 ranking, which she surrendered to Angelique Kerber after the German won her second Grand Slam title of 2016 at the U.S. Open in September.

The sisters have played 28 times in their career with this being their 15th at a Grand Slam. They played their first career match against each other here at Melbourne Park in 1998 — it was a second round match that the 17-year-old Venus won over the 16-year-old Serena.

Serena has now beaten Venus 17 times with 10 of their outings at the majors. They’ve played in nine Grand Slam finals with Serena winning seven of those meetings.

USA Today