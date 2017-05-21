Soccer fans sing national anthem after mic fails

Apr 30, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta United fans cheer during the match between the Atlanta United and the D.C. United at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

ATLANTA -- It was supposed to be his big moment. But then the microphone didn't work.

In front of a sellout crowd at Bobby Dodd Stadium, no one could hear the national anthem being sung before Atlanta United FC's match against Houston Dynamo.

But it didn't matter. Tens of thousands of fans took over and sang an incredible rendition that gave everyone chills.

Mic wasn't working. But it turned into the best national anthem ever. Well done fans. 🇺🇸 #ATLUTD #UniteAndConquer pic.twitter.com/YB1rsix1Ro — 11Alive Sports (@11AliveSports) May 20, 2017

All the singer could do was smile, and he joined in. Hopefully he'll get his chance to sing the national anthem again. But there's no denying, this version was amazing.

PHOTOS | ATLUTD

© 2017 WXIA-TV