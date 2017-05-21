WTSP
Close

Soccer fans sing national anthem after mic fails

Alec McQuade, WTSP 7:52 AM. EDT May 21, 2017

ATLANTA -- It was supposed to be his big moment. But then the microphone didn't work.

In front of a sellout crowd at Bobby Dodd Stadium, no one could hear the national anthem being sung before Atlanta United FC's match against Houston Dynamo. 

But it didn't matter. Tens of thousands of fans took over and sang an incredible rendition that gave everyone chills.

All the singer could do was smile, and he joined in. Hopefully he'll get his chance to sing the national anthem again. But there's no denying, this version was amazing.

PHOTOS | ATLUTD

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories